Via Fox News:
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said President Biden “degraded” himself, following comments he made comparing red-state governors to Neanderthal’s.
Gianforte explained that hospitalizations are down and Montana is “open for business” during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” asserting that a “one-size fits all” approach to coronavirus mandates “doesn’t make sense” for the needs of every state.
“For a president that called for unity to degrade himself to name-calling, doesn’t make any sense at all,” Gianforte told Steve Doocy.
Gianforte said that by removing the mask mandate and prioritizing resources to those most vulnerable, the state is seeing “great results.”