BENNETT: "He is a textbook abuser. He lets his temper and his anger rule the office, but he was very sweet to me for a year in the hope that maybe one day, when he came onto me, I would think we were friends or that it was appropriate or that it was okay." pic.twitter.com/3tb0QuSTSJ

Via Fox News:

A 25-year-old former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has accused him of sexual harassment, called the Democrat a “textbook abuser” in a new interview that aired Friday.

“He is a textbook abuser,” former aide Charlotte Bennett told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell. “He lets his temper and his anger rule the office, but he was very sweet to me for a year in the hopes that maybe one day, when he came onto me, I would think we were friends or that it was appropriate or that it was okay.”

