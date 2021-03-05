Gotta import new voters for Uncle Joe.

Via NY Post:

The US Supreme Court has dismissed three pending appeals on former President Donald Trump’s effort to withhold law enforcement grants from states and cities that refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, according to reports.

The high court acted shortly after the Biden administration, as well as state and city governments in New York and California, jointly asked it to dismiss the appeals, Fox News reported.

Attorneys for jurisdictions challenging the order in the three cases — which involve the Big Apple and San Francisco — said they agreed with the new administration that the cases should be dismissed.

