So was 9/11. Remember when they literally ran 24×7 fear mongering coverage minute after minute, after hour after for months on end? Highest ratings CNN saw ever.

Via FreeBeacon:

The CEO of CNN’s parent company said on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to dominate the news network’s coverage because it’s “really good for ratings.”

“It turns out the pandemic is a pretty big part of the news cycle and that’s not going away anytime soon,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said, speaking about CNN’s coverage at a media conference. “It turns out it’s really good for ratings.” The comments drew a comparison by Wall Street Journal‘s Joe Flint to disgraced media executive Les Moonves’s remark during the 2016 election that Donald Trump’s then-candidacy “may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.”

Keep reading…