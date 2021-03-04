Welcome to the Neanderthal squad Connecticut friens???

Via Hartford Courant:

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced that he will soon roll out an expansive reopening plan for Connecticut, including allowing restaurants to operate at full capacity, loosening rules on sports and entertainment venues and lifting the travel ban.

Most of the changes will go into effect on March 19, with several more coming down the line over the following two weeks. The decision comes as President Joe Biden warns states not to move fast on reopening. Lamont said the decision was a result of Connecticut’s dropping COVID-19 metrics.

Under the reopening plan, restaurant, retail stores, houses of worship and a number of other places will be allowed to reopen at full capacity, but with masks and social distancing requirements as well as a curfew for restaurants. Bars must remain closed.

