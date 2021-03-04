Via Ny Post:

China has been ramping up surveillance known as “emotion recognition technology” in order to monitor human feelings — and help them with law enforcement, according to reports.

Emotion recognition technology tracks traits such as facial muscle movements, vocal tone and body movements in order to infer a person’s feelings, the state-run Global Times reported.

“Emotion recognition is definitely the direction of humanity’s future tech development,” Ma Qingguo, who is head of the Academy of Neuroeconomics and Neuromanagement at Ningbo University, told the outlet.

Some Chinese experts boast that the new technology is up to 95 percent accurate at detecting people’s emotions.

