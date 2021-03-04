Via NME:

Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account following a backlash to a tweet he posted about Gillian Anderson.

This week, Baldwin tweeted a link to a CNN story titled ‘Gillian Anderson’s American accent throws some people off’, referencing Anderson speaking in her natural American accent at last week’s Golden Globes, despite usually speaking with a British accent in her roles.

After tweeting out the story and adding the caption: “Switching accents ? That sounds…fascinating,” users criticised Baldwin for what they deemed to be an unnecessary and spiteful comment.

