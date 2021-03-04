Via CNBC:

Alabama plans to on April 9 lift a statewide order requiring people to wear masks in public, even as Gov. Kay Ivey extends the state’s health emergency proclamation for Covid-19 by 60 days.

“Let me be abundantly clear, after April 9, I will not keep the mask order in effect,” Ivey said Thursday.

Ivey extended the mask order and other health measures that were set to expire March 8 to give businesses enough time to institute their own policies, she announced at a news conference. The governor urged residents to continue wearing face coverings, even though the state will no longer mandate them.

“While I’m convinced a mask mandate has been the right thing to do, I also respect those who object and believe this was a step too far in government overreach,” Ivey said.

