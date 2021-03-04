Via NY Post:

The number of unaccompanied child illegal immigrants crossing the southern border has exploded in the first few months of the year, with more than 300 minors arriving every day on average — an amount that threatens to overwhelm the Biden administration’s already extended resources, according to a report on Thursday.

An average of 321 children have been referred to the custody of Health and Human Services daily by the Border Patrol, according to numbers for the week ending March 1, Axios reported, a significant uptick from the weekly average of 203 in late January and early February.

