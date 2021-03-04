Via NY Post:

A Florida man will spend two decades behind bars for pulling a gun on his wife’s lover and cutting off his penis with a pair of scissors.

Alex Bonilla, 51, was ordered to spend 20 years in prison for the July 2019 attack at a home in Bell, news station WKMG reported Wednesday.

Bonilla allegedly barged into his neighbor’s home, where he proceeded to threaten the man with a handgun and metal pipe.

He then forced the man into the bedroom and tied him up before he “forcefully cut off the victim’s penis with a pair of scissors,” officials said.

The married father allegedly told the man, “This is normal, you will not die today,” the Smoking Gun reported.

