Via NY Post:

Liberal pundits and reporters who showered New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with praise and accolades are backtracking amid a pair of high-profile scandals that have tarnished his political future

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment or unwanted sexual advances by multiple women while still under fire over his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly, the former media darling is facing calls to step down from critics on both sides of the aisle and Empire State lawmakers have moved to repeal his executive powers.

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast once penned a featured about her coronavirus-era crush on the governor. “All of a sudden, I love Governor Cuomo, his soothing Queens accent, his stories about his dad Mario,” Jong-Fast wrote in March 2020.

