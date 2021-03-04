What the actual ….

Supernatural squatters?

A New York City woman is convinced her apartment is haunted after uncovering a creepy hidden room straight out of a horror flick. She documented the spine-tingling discovery in a series of TikTok videos that have collectively amassed millions of views.

“Seriously never would I have expected to find this…and I documented all of it,” writes Samantha Hartsoe in a caption for the first clip, which boasts a staggering 7.4 million watches.

In the bone-chilling video, entitled “A New York Mystery,” the perplexed renter reveals that she had felt cold air blowing from her bathroom — despite the fact that it has no vent. Initially thinking nothing of it, she became intrigued after discovering that the draft was coming from behind the bathroom mirror.

