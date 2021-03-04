Via Fox News:

Two SUVs involved in separate crashes in California on Tuesday entered the U.S. from Mexico through a 10-foot gap in a border barrier, federal investigators confirmed Wednesday.

One of the SUVs, said to have 25 illegal immigrants crammed inside, soon became involved in a deadly crash at State Highway 115 and Norrish Road in Holtville that killed 12 of the vehicle’s occupants at the scene and a 13th a short time later, officials said. Ten of the dead were Mexican citizens, according to the Mexican government, while the nationalities of the three others were not immediately clear.

The other SUV was found in flames about 10 minutes after entering the U.S., with 19 people spotted hiding nearby in the brush, the Los Angeles Times reported. It was unclear how the fire started.

