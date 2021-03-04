Yeah, no.

PELOSI: “My colleagues, as you know, our nation is blessed with Joe Biden as President of the United States. He is an extraordinary president. He knows how to get the job done. When our nation faced the Great Recession, it was Joe Biden who led the implementation and accountability of ARRA, helping to create and save millions of jobs. That experience serves him well with the American Rescue Plan. When the Democratic Caucus was passing the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden was a partner for progress in the White House, and that experience serves him well as we face the coronavirus crisis. Joe Biden has been a voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis.”