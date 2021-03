Denmark 🇩🇰 Epic scenes over the weekend, it seems the Danes and the Austrians, are truly the only people in the world putting up some fight. We are now past the point of sitting back, it's clear what freedoms are taking away aren't coming back. It's definitely time to RISE👊 pic.twitter.com/SlhOLq47AJ

— ✖️RISE✖️® (@timesuppeeps) March 3, 2021