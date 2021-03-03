China hardest hit.

Via NBC:

Disney said Wednesday that it will close 20% of its brick-and-mortar Disney Store locations before the end of the year as part of a bigger focus on its e-commerce business.

At least 60 of its North American locations will close, the company said, citing changing consumer behaviors and a desire to link its online shopping experience to its Disney Parks apps and social media platforms. There are about 300 Disney Stores worldwide.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by about five years, according to data from IBM’s U.S. Retail Index. Industry-wide e-commerce sales jumped 32.4% to $791.7 billion in 2020, and that figure is only expected to grow.

Keep reading…