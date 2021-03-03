Is there a way to opt out of this universe?

Via The Blaze:

The NFL franchise will not have cheerleaders this coming season — a first after more than 50 years, USA Today reported.

In their place will be a coed dance squad, according to Petra Pope, the team’s newly hired senior adviser, who told the paper “we want to be more inclusive.”

“Being super athletic” is the new goal, she added to USA Today: “We’re able to do more things with the strength of a male, and lifts, so that’s changed a great deal. The inclusivity, strength, and interest of choreography has changed.”

Keep reading…