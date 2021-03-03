Via NY Post:

The successful breach of the Capitol on the Jan. 6 siege could serve as inspiration for terrorists, a group of national security officials testifying before the Senate Wednesday agreed.

The assessment came initially from Melissa Smislova, a top Homeland Security Department official.

“We do assess that the breach on the Capitol could inspire others to act,” Smislova told the Senate.

“I agree. Any time an adversary is successful, others pay attention and so we’re worried that this would be an inspiraiton,” FBI Assistant Director Jill Sanborn said immediately afterward.

Smislova and Sanborn, along with Maj. Gen. William Walker and Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses, all testified at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on missteps that occurred preparing for and responding to the Capitol riot.

