CUOMO: "You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people, men, women. It is my usual and customary way of greeting."
March 3, 2021
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologizes for acting "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable" but denies that he touched anyone inappropriately
March 3, 2021
@NYGovCuomo: "I'm not going to resign. I was elected by the people of New York. I am going to serve the people of New York."
March 3, 2021
Andrew Cuomo: "I do not believe I have ever done anything in my public career that I am ashamed of"
He can't be serious.
Cuomo's nursing home orders caused thousands of deaths and he allegedly covered up the data and obstructed a DOJ investigation.
March 3, 2021
Melissa DeRosa, @NYGovCuomo's top aide, said she was "incredibly proud of the work that [Cuomo's] administration has done to further women's rights."
She also asked that people "refrain from judgment" until the attorney general's investigation is complete.
March 3, 2021