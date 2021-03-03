Via NY Post:

A black Florida school resource officer was fired after he was caught on his body camera using the N-word multiple times, authorities said.

Delvin White, an officer at Middleton High School, was dismissed Tuesday for “violations of policy that prohibit discriminatory conduct,” the Tampa Police Department said.

The officer used the racial slur while on the phone and driving home from an off-duty assignment on Nov. 13, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He repeated it again while on the phone with his wife.

Footage also captured White saying the N-word twice while arresting someone for trespassing on Nov. 30, police said.

