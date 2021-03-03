1. I know Design Foundry because they handle design for many events in DC for companies like MSNBC & Target.

They oversaw the design for the Biden Cancer Summit in 2018.

The owner, Annie, is very liberal and was so excited for Biden’s victory.

Great work conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XF51I7WkiG

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021