1. I know Design Foundry because they handle design for many events in DC for companies like MSNBC & Target.
They oversaw the design for the Biden Cancer Summit in 2018.
The owner, Annie, is very liberal and was so excited for Biden’s victory.
Great work conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XF51I7WkiG
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021
Via Forward:
The company that was hired to set up the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida last weekend has taken full responsibility for the design of the stage that resembled a Nazi insignia.
In an exclusive statement to the Forward on Tuesday evening, Design Foundry, a stage design firm based in Hyattsville, Maryland, said it “had no idea that the design resembled