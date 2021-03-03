Via WUSA9:

WASHINGTON — In their final days protecting the U.S. Capitol from a potential reprise of domestic terrorism, members of the Michigan National Guard reported metal shavings, feathers, and undercooked meat found in substandard meals, a potential readiness risk that has hospitalized troops.

Michigan members of the House of Representatives wrote a letter Tuesday to Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard, expressing their displeasure with the findings.

