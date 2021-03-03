Via NY Post:

​The federal probe into Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” is plowing ahead without any interference from President Biden’s White House, according to a report on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in the US attorney’s office in Delaware are “treating it seriously” and they have “not heard from the White House” or Judge Merrick Garland, the president’s nominee to run the Justice Department, Fox News reported.

Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a confirmation hearing last week that he hadn’t discussed the Hunter Biden investigation with the president.

“I have not,” Garland told senators. “The president made abundantly clear in every public statement before and after my nomination that decisions about investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department.”​

The Attorney General nominee told the panel that he understood the Hunter Biden probe was “proceeding discreetly.”

