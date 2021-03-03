Via NY Post:

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a profound toll on teens and young adults – with those between the ages of 13 and 18 being the most affected, according to a troubling new national study of medical records and insurance claims.

FAIR Health, a nonprofit that collects data for the largest database of privately billed health insurance claims in the US, looked at 32 billion records and studied those in the 13-18 and 19-22 age ranges.

The organization tracked month-by-month changes from January to November 2020, compared to the same period from the year before.

In March and April 2020, mental health claims for youngsters aged 13-18, as a percentage of all medical claim lines, approximately doubled compared to the two months in 2019, according to the study.

