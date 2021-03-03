Via Fox News:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “absolutely reckless” reversal of a coronavirus mandate requiring masks.

After eight months, Abbott announced Tuesday that beginning next Wednesday, March 10, Texans will not be required to wear masks in public.

In a bid to reopen Texas “100 percent” Abbott also said he will rescind the state’s previous executive orders and allow all businesses to reopen at maximum capacity.

“Removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility,” Abbott cautioned. “Personal vigilance to follow the safe standards is still needed to contain COVID. It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed.”

Meanwhile, 96 percent of California’s population remains in the most restrictive purple tier, though a number of counties are expected to move to the less restrictive red tier this week. Newsom is facing a recall effort, which could be nearing a vote, over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep reading…