Via MSN:

Biden said in a statement that Tanden had requested to withdraw her name from consideration, and that she would still serve in his administration.

“I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel,” Biden said.

He added, “She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work.”

The former Clinton campaign aide and president of the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress came under fire during the confirmation process for past critical comments of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The Washington Post first reported the White House’s decision.

The announcement comes after several key senators said they would oppose Tanden’s nomination, citing her past comments aimed at lawmakers and posts on social media.

