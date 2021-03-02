Via DailyMail:

‘I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation,’ the former secretary of state added.

Clinton has joined other politicians who are backing an investigation into the governor.

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted over the weekend that the ‘detailed accounts of sexual harassment’ by both aides ‘are extremely serious and painful to read’.

‘There must be an independent investigation – not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General,’ Ocasio-Cortez said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also said in a statement that the probe must be ‘led by someone fully independent of the governor’, adding that the allegations against Cuomo are ‘disturbing’.

Cuomo acknowledged for the first time Sunday that some of his behavior with women ‘may have been insensitive or too personal’.

The governor addressed the allegations in a statement and has not been seen in public since last Wednesday. He maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. But he said he had teased people about their personal lives in an attempt to be ‘playful’.

