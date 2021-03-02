God bless Texas.

Via NBC:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says it’s time to “open Texas 100%” and ended the statewide mask mandate, effective next Wednesday, citing downward trends in hospitalizations and the availability of medicines and vaccines to keep people from requiring hospitalization.

The governor delivered a statewide address Tuesday from Montelongo’s restaurant in Lubbock where he said the state mandates were no longer needed in the battle against COVID-19 and that he was issuing a new executive order (GA-34) that rescinds most of his other pandemic-related orders.

The new executive order allows all businesses, of any type, to open to 100% capacity and, though the governor strongly encouraged people to continue wearing face coverings in public, he said people will no longer be required to do so.

