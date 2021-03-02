Via Babylon Bee:

U.S.—According to sources, dozens of people around the country sat down last night to hear late-night talk show hosts tell them what to think about everything. Several viewers noticed the hosts opened up their very hilarious monologues with the same strange lines.

With a far-off look and robotic delivery, they all said: “We don’t like Cuomo anymore. He used to be good, but now he’s bad. You used to like him, but now you don’t. Ha. Ha. Ha.”

The dozens of viewers all laughed, having been given the cue to laugh when the hosts said “Ha. Ha. Ha.”

