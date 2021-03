Via NJ.com:

Other mayors, take note: The mayor of Elizabeth, New Jersey is using a shiny new toy to nab the knuckleheads.

In his city, which alone has nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 199 deaths so far, Chris Bollwage has announced plans to deploy talking drones to ensure that people are following the rules on social distancing.

These swooping robots with wailing sirens will surveil public property only, his police say. Not sunbathers in their backyards.

