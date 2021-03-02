wtf?

Via Yahoo News:

When Brittney Gosney reported her 6-year-old son missing to Ohio police on Sunday, officers had no idea how the story would change later that day.

In a matter of hours, the case of a missing child became a homicide investigation. Authorities were sent to the Ohio River, where James Robert Hutchinson’s body was dumped. And his 29-year-old mother was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

According to court records, Gosney told investigators with the Middletown Division of Police that she tried to abandon Hutchinson at Rush Run Park in Preble County on Friday. When he tried to get back in the car, she sped off, ran over him and dragged him “for a distance,” officials said.

