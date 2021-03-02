President Trump and I have both been drinking Diet Coke for like 20+ years and neither of us have rotted out jacked up meth addict looking teeth. Maybe she should floss more.

Via NYPost:

A Michigan woman says she lost all of her top teeth — thanks in part to her decade-long soda addiction.

Victoria Irene Nowakowski has warned others to maintain their dental health after her own chompers decayed to yellow nubs following years of drinking soda every day and smoking cigarettes.

“Dental hygiene is really and extremely important,” Nowakowski said in a series of TikTok videos.

Nowakowski said she was told in 2017 that she would need her entire top row of teeth removed and replaced with dentures.

“It was the lack of dental hygiene, not going to the dentist and the soda drinking,” Nowakowski said.

She said that at that point she had been drinking soda on a daily basis for a decade.

“I’ve been drinking Coca-Cola, dark soda, for like the last 10 years, every single day all day. I started smoking cigarettes four to five years ago,” she said.

