Via NY Post:

Amazon has changed its new smartphone app logo after critics said the earlier incarnation was a dead-ringer for Adolf Hitler.

The e-commerce giant introduced the new icon in January to replace the symbol of a shopping cart with one featuring a brown box with a jagged piece of blue tape above the company’s iconic smile-shaped arrow.

But sharp-eyed users noticed the tape disturbingly recalled the Führer’s toothbrush mustache.

“It’s not just a ripped scotch tape, it’s a ripped scotch tape that has a similar shape and is right on top of a smiling mouth. Looks like a happy little cardboard Adolf to me,” one person said on Twitter.

“Amazon’s new app logo be lookin like they’re the THIRD most downloaded in the ‘Reich’ section,” another said, referring to the Nazi regime.

Users also took note of Amazon’s tweak, in which the blue tape was made to look folded over.

