Via CNN:

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she has received the letter she needs to launch an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The letter was sent to James’ office by Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to Cuomo on Monday, and asks James to select an independent law firm to conduct an inquiry into “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor.”

The letter also directs all New York state employees to cooperate fully with the review and notes that Cuomo will forgo weekly updates on the investigation, to which he would otherwise be entitled.

Keep reading…