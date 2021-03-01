Via CNBC:

The White House is holding firm on its decision not to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, even as some critics accuse President Joe Biden of failing a crucial test of leadership.

“Our national security team believes that going after the network responsible for these actions is the best way to prevent a crime like this from ever happening again,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

“That is our objective,” Psaki said, pointing out that the Biden administration has levied sanctions and restrictions against a slew of Saudi figures.

But so far, the White House is not going after one prominent figure involved in Khashoggi’s murder: the crown prince himself.

