VACCINE UPDATE: As Virginia is set to recieve 69,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's newly-approved vaccine, VDH reports more than 666,000 Virginians have been fully vaccined. Keep reading > https://t.co/K6JbQx3NPF pic.twitter.com/bYeDpu1KjY

— NBC12 WWBT Richmond (@NBC12) March 1, 2021