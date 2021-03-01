Via CNN:

The Biden administration is disappointed after Iran rejected an offer by the European Union to partake in nuclear talks with the US and the other signatories of the nuclear deal on Sunday, but said they remain open to diplomacy with Iran.

“While we are disappointed at Iran’s response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) commitments,” a White House spokesperson said.

“We will be consulting with our P5+1 partners on the best way forward,” the spokesperson added. The P5+1 refers to the permanent members of the UN Security Council — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — and Germany.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Iran’s rejection.

Iran’s rejection of the Biden administration’s first effort to jumpstart diplomacy and begin drawing both Iran and the US back into compliance with the nuclear deal signals how long and complicated the diplomatic process aimed at salvaging the deal is expected to be.

