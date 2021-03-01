Truly heroes with badges.
Via Fox News:
NEW YORK – More than 350 people across New York City were busted for attending large, illegal gatherings early Sunday morning, the New York City Sheriff announced.
Just after 2 a.m., Deputy Sheriffs shut down an unlicensed bar/club with over 200 people in attendance at 1 Harrison Street in TriBeCa. The bar had no liquor license and had various health code violations. Three people were arrested and charged with various misdemeanors, liquor, and health offenses.