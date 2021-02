Via Washington Times:

Another day, another cancellation.

Yesterday, it was Mr. Potato Head. Today, it’s Dr. Seuss.

March 2 marks Read Across America Day, a national recognition of Dr. Seuss’ birthday for more than 20 years. Now, a liberal educator group dubbed “Learning for Justice” is demanding Dr. Seuss‘ books be stripped from school libraries because of their “racial undertones.”

