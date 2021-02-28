Matt Drudge, hardest hit.

Via Washington Times:

President Trump is the early leader among conservatives for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, according to The Washington Times/CPAC poll released Sunday — but even if he’s not at the top of the ticket, conservatives said the Trump agenda must be continued.

Asked flatly whether they want to see Mr. Trump run again, 68% said “Yes,” making him the clear leader.

And when stacked up against a list of 20 other names in the straw poll, Mr. Trump was the pick of 55%, distantly followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely enjoyed a favorite son advantage at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, being held in Orlando.

Keep reading…