Awful person.

Via NY Post:

A heartbreaking video posted on Twitter by the NYPD Sunday shows a young girl being led through the Bronx just moments before she was found alone on a street corner.

The girl — thought to be about 4 years old and using the name “Sidaya” — was found by police just after midnight on Saturday as she stood alone on the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 156 Street, police said.

Investigators found surveillance video of a woman leading the youngster through the streets just 10 minutes earlier, the NYPD said.

The clip shows the woman — thought to be in her mid-20s and around 5-foot-2 — leading the way as the pair walked westbound on Leggett Avenue at Fox Street, police said.

Keep reading…