Via Politico:

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, adding a third option to the United States’ arsenal as President Joe Biden aims for broad protection by this summer.

The J&J shot is the first one-dose vaccine to hit the U.S. market and is easily shipped and stored, presenting what could be a critical alternative for vaccinating hard-to-reach or skeptical Americans. FDA on Saturday cleared the vaccine for use in people 18 and older.

