Remember a year or so ago when people asked “How would Biden* handle an outbreak of a deadly contagion? This is how. Cut off immigration? Nope. Cut off travel? Nope. Install useless body scanners? DOUBLE YUP

Via Yahoo:

The Biden administration is moving forward with plans to screen airline passengers from two African countries arriving in the U.S. for Ebola, which will involve sending them to one of about a half dozen designated airports.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the plan Friday evening, several hours after Yahoo News first reported that administration officials were finalizing details of how the screenings would work. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the U.S. government will institute public health measures for the very small number of travelers arriving from the [Democratic Republic of Congo] and Guinea,” the CDC said in a statement.

