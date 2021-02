Via Page Six:

Get ready for a kinder, gentler Golden Globes now the king of cringe Ricky Gervais has retired his hosting role: Tina Fey says she and co-host Amy Poehler won’t get political.

Fey told Jill Rappaport on her “Rappaport to the Rescue” podcast, “We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all. “

She added, “It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes.”

Keep reading…