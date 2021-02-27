Via Smoking Gun:

FEBRUARY 26–A 12-year-old Florida girl is facing criminal charges after she admitted to selling stun guns to classmates, police report.

According to investigators, a staff member at Coleman Middle School in Tampa today alerted administrators that pupils had reported that a female student possessed a stun gun on campus.

In response to the tips, a school resource officer removed the young suspect from class and questioned her about the weapon allegations. The girl, cops say, admitted to purchasing five stun guns online and bringing them to school this week for resale to fellow students.

