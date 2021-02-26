Just like 9/11. They literally funded it and absolutely NOTHING happened to me. The elites covered it up and the rich got richer off that oil.

Via US News:

The crown prince, widely considered the de facto leader of the kingdom, “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill” the U.S. resident and columnist for The Washington Post, according to the report.

“We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decisionmaking in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key advisor and members of Mohammed bin Salman’s protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi,” the report states. “Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence operations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince’s authorization.”

