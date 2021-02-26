Don’t worry, the NeoCons now dressed as Democrats have assured us this is going to be a fun war.

Via US News:

THE DEFENSE DEPARTMENT on Friday stood by its strike the night before against what officials say was an Iranian-backed militia position in Syria, despite international criticism and growing skepticism in Congress about its legality.

“The purpose for striking these targets was twofold: One, clearly, to try to make an impact on these groups and their ability to conduct future attacks,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday afternoon. “And two, to send a very clear signal that the U.S. is going to protect its people, it’s going to protect its interests and it’s going to protect its partners in the region.”

