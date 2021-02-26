No worries. He’s a Democrat, it’s not a problem now.

Via Stamford Advocate:

WASHINGTON – U.S. border officials are preparing to open another tent facility in Del Rio, Texas, to cope with soaring numbers of migrant families and children crossing into the United States in recent weeks, according to two Homeland Security officials involved in the planning.

The temporary facility is expected to open in the coming weeks and will be used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which opened a similar “soft-sided” structure in Donna, Texas, three weeks ago. That facility and other Border Patrol facilities are under increasing capacity strain from the burgeoning influx of Central American minors and family groups in U.S. custody.

Keep reading…