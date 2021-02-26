Via News Times:

DETROIT – Kenneth Chapman Sr. was hopeful as he navigated a hulking Detroit Public Schools van down the street, pulling up to a brick home. Out front, there were signs that the girl he was looking for lived inside. Amid the discarded plastic cups in the yard, there was a ball, and on the porch a small bike, painted fluorescent pink.

“Normally when I get to the house and I see toys or bikes, I think, ‘OK, somebody’s going to be here,’ ” Chapman said.

But when he knocked, no one appeared.

This was one of the two dozen stops Chapman, who works in the school system’s Family and Community Engagement Office, would make, looking on this chilly day in late October for students who had been missing classes. Some of the children on the list had worrisome numbers of absences this early on in the school year. But there were 3,000 students the district c

Keep reading…