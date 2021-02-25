Via Breaking 911:

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia rape suspect armed with cooking skewers stood in a Macy’s bathroom for 20 minutes before his victim walked in, police say.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday announced rape and related charges following the arrest of Jaleel Uqdah, 22, for the February 21st assault in the Macy’s department store in Center City.

Uqdah is alleged to have assaulted the woman inside of a stall in a woman’s restroom located on the third floor of the department store last Sunday. The District Attorney’s Office today charged Uqdah with: Rape, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Sexual Assault , Unlawful Restraint, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, False Imprisonment, and related offenses.

